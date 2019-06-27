Students say a firm ‘no’ to drugs 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Project VENDA (Say No To Drugs) commemorated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, in association with the Department of Public Instructions and Department of General Education at the district level. Between June 24 and 26, there were several events such as speech competitions, poster-making, declamations and a march past was arranged at schools in Kochi to raise awareness about drug abuse among teenagers and young adults.

On Wednesday, VENDA organised a walkathon, with the help of schools in the coastal belt of Chellannam. It was flagged off by Kannamaly Circle Inspector Sajimon. The aim is to empower children to say no to drugs. Around 300 children participated and said ‘Venda to drugs’. The walkathon culminated at St Mary’s High School, followed by celebrations which were inaugurated by student representatives and teachers. Students also showcased their support through music and theatre performances.

The mainstay was a musical performance and an Anti-Narcotics Day message by music director Alphonse Joseph, who interacted with the students and talked about the need to channelise their energies for creative purposes. He concluded the session by making students repeat the VENDA pledge. The event was supported by CGH Earth and the Wings group which provided food for the students. The event was organised by Muthoot CSR in charge Baiju and C C Joseph, director of Project VENDA.