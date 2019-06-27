Vallarpadam flyover closed for traffic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The traffic woes haunting Kochi turned worse with another flyover being closed for repair work -- the third such overbridge in the city to either partially or fully closed for traffic following faulty construction.

On Wednesday, the Vallarpadam flyover connecting the mainland with Goshree islands was closed for traffic for an indefinite period owing to the repair work after a slight slipping spotted on the approach road to the eastern side of the bridge.

The Palarivattom flyover which developed cracks on its girder and pier caps soon after its commissioning has been closed for repair works while surface cracks at many places were detected a week ago on the Kannangattu Bridge that links KUFOS and Edakochi. The Kundannoor-Nettoor parallel bridge also suffered surface cracks, raising questions over the construction of bridges and flyovers in the city.

The decision to stop traffic movement on the Vallarpadam flyover was taken after a joint team of design consultant Cochin Port Trust, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the contracting company inspected the bridge on Wednesday. The Cochin Port Trust (CPT) which constructed and handed over the flyover to the NHAI also decided to seek expert opinion from IIT Madras and take remedial measures expeditiously.

“The flyover at Vallarpadam was inspected jointly by the Cochin Port Trust, the design consultant, NHAI and the contractor. The main structure of the flyover is intact. To have a long-term solution for the sinking portion on the approach side, it is decided to seek expert opinion from IIT Madras and implement remedial measures expeditiously. Since tests are required to be done, the full implementation of the scheme may take up to 30 days,” said a statement issued by CPT here on Wednesday.

However, technical experts said the repair work will take more time. “The sinking may be due to the settling of subsoil. The vehicular movement of trucks (through the flyover) is high. To avoid further sinking, the approach road surface has to be strengthened before opening it for traffic. A hasty work will again cause the same problem in the near future owing to the structure of the soil. If not acted on in time, the settlement (of the subsoil) will affect the structure also,” said a structural engineer requesting anonymity.

The construction of the flyover was approved in 2014 for a total cost of Rs 30 crore. A Kolkata-based agency, GPT GEOJV, completed the work in March 2017. A tripartite agreement was also entered into by the NHAI, CPT and GPT GEOJV in February 2018. The CPT handed the flyover to the NHAI which opened it for traffic on March 17, 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, District Collector S Suhas also inspected the spot.

“Traffic movement will be allowed only after ensuring the safety of the motorists. An expert team has been asked to conduct a study. Based on their report, the flyover will be opened for traffic,” said Suhas.