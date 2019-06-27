When a barber shop ignited a passion 

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Barber shops in the 1980s and ‘90s always looked like they jumped straight out of a classic film - replete with film posters and magazines, and Malayalam songs from the radio, film discussions. It was at one such shop that Anil Kumar Desom, an artist who specialises in creative painting, affirmed his love for paintings.

“My first drawings were of kathakali figures at the age of three on the floor. I started drawing with crayons and watercolour when I was six. During a visit to a barber shop, there was an oil painting of Mohanlal hanging on the wall. I was so amused by it and asked the barber about the medium used, but he didn’t give me a proper answer. With my curiosity piqued, I started doing oil paintings at 12”, says Anil Kumar.

Hailing from Desom near Aluva, the artist chose to add his hometown to his name. “Desom has acclaimed personalities such as N K Desom and Venu V Desom,” he says. He did a three-year diploma course in drawing after completing SSLC. “I started with portraits after the course, which was hugely in demand then. I had done around 1,500 portraits in my life. But the problem was that I got stuck with them. Technically, the field developed and digital prints took over. By 2006, portraits were out of demand,” he says.

Anil Kumar’s life turned around when he shifted to New Delhi. Being there, he visited so many galleries and fathomed the innovations in paintings. After shifting to creative paintings, he held his first exhibition at the International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan.

“A portrait takes considerable time to complete. A creative painting can be finished in two to three days. The time consumed is less and a creative painting can fetch you a good amount of money,” he says.

Anil Kumar uses acrylic medium and has done 2,000 creative paintings till now. He has also conducted over 40 exhibitions in major cities including Bengaluru and Nagpur.

About the trend of paintings these days, he says, “Most artists do modern or contemporary paintings. The market is great for creative paintings. The challenge we face right now is that some people take photographs of our paintings at exhibitions, frame them and sell. This is very unfair. It takes us days and even months to get the theme and complete the painting. This is our livelihood. The photo frame may get sold before the painting goes.” He has also drawn plans for many houses. “Geometrical drawing was a part of our course, which is equivalent to the civil engineering course. Then I studied about vastu shastra,” he says.

For the past four years, Anil Kumar hasn’t held any exhibitions as he was busy fulfilling his art commitments. However, he is planning one soon. “Around 200 paintings will be put on display. A share of the exhibition will be given to struggling artists. There are many hardworking artists, of whom some even draw on walls to get a living,” he adds.