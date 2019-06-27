Home Cities Kochi

When a barber shop ignited a passion 

For the past four years, Anil Kumar hasn’t held any exhibitions as he was busy fulfilling his art commitments.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Barber shops in the 1980s and ‘90s always looked like they jumped straight out of a classic film - replete with film posters and magazines, and Malayalam songs from the radio, film discussions. It was at one such shop that Anil Kumar Desom, an artist who specialises in creative painting, affirmed his love for paintings. 

“My first drawings were of kathakali figures at the age of three on the floor. I started drawing with crayons and watercolour when I was six. During a visit to a barber shop, there was an oil painting of Mohanlal hanging on the wall. I was so amused by it and asked the barber about the medium used, but he didn’t give me a proper answer. With my curiosity piqued, I started doing oil paintings at 12”, says Anil Kumar.
Hailing from Desom near Aluva, the artist chose to add his hometown to his name. “Desom has acclaimed personalities such as N K Desom and Venu V Desom,” he says. He did a three-year diploma course in drawing after completing SSLC. “I started with portraits after the course, which was hugely in demand then. I had done around 1,500 portraits in my life. But the problem was that I got stuck with them. Technically, the field developed and digital prints took over. By 2006, portraits were out of demand,” he says.    

Anil Kumar’s life turned around when he shifted to New Delhi. Being there, he visited so many galleries and fathomed the innovations in paintings. After shifting to creative paintings, he held his first exhibition at the International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan. 

“A portrait takes considerable time to complete. A creative painting can be finished in two to three days. The time consumed is less and a creative painting can fetch you a good amount of money,” he says.
Anil Kumar uses acrylic medium and has done 2,000 creative paintings till now. He has also conducted over 40 exhibitions in major cities including Bengaluru and Nagpur. 

About the trend of paintings these days, he says, “Most artists do modern or contemporary paintings. The market is great for creative paintings. The challenge we face right now is that some people take photographs of our paintings at exhibitions, frame them and sell. This is very unfair. It takes us days and even months to get the theme and complete the painting. This is our livelihood. The photo frame may get sold before the painting goes.” He has also drawn plans for many houses. “Geometrical drawing was a part of our course, which is equivalent to the civil engineering course. Then I studied about vastu shastra,” he says. 

For the past four years, Anil Kumar hasn’t held any exhibitions as he was busy fulfilling his art commitments. However, he is planning one soon. “Around 200 paintings will be put on display. A share of the exhibition will be given to struggling artists. There are many hardworking artists, of whom some even draw on walls to get a living,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp