When techies came together to make music

Infopark Sangeetha Sabha has just released its fourth music video ‘Let's Cricket Macha’, dedicated to Team India in the ICC World Cup

Published: 27th June 2019 06:48 AM

Poster of the music video ‘Let's Cricket Macha’

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: On an evening in September 2015, three techie friends - Karthik Kiran, Muhammed Raziq and Shivani M R of Ernst and Young - decided they needed a break from the monotone hours in the office. They sat down at the company cafeteria and began discussing their common interest - music. 

Out of the blue, one of them began singing and the others started tapping on the table. Soon, an impromptu jamming session was underway. This was the not-so-humble beginning of the band, Infopark Sangeetha Sabha, which now comprises 

25 members from across the tech park in Kochi. The band recently released their fourth music video 'Let's Cricket Macha', which is in Tamil and dedicated to Team India in the ICC World Cup, on YouTube.
According to founding member Karthik, the growth of the band was organic. "After that first impromptu jamming session four years ago, a lot of our colleagues began flocking to the cafeteria just to watch us sing," he says. 

The point of commonality between the members of Infopark Sangeetha Sabha is their love for semi-classical tunes. "But all our singles have been in tune with the contemporary styles of music. Though this is challenging, we are an evolving group," says Karthik. 

What is different about this techie band is that all aspects of their music videos are handled entirely by the team. "The band consists of singers, composers, lyricists, instrumentalists and technicians. When we were working on the latest song, we wanted to do something pan-south Indian. That's when someone suggested that we make a Tamil song. To our surprise, we found that a few can write lyrics in Tamil," says Karthik. 
Infopark Sangeetha Sabha hopes to create more music. "Our primary focus is on live performances. However, because of our work schedules, it might not work out to our best interest. But we will keep on bringing out more music videos on YouTube," says Karthik.

