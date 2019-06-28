Home Cities Kochi

40 fishermen stranded off Munambam rescued

A team from the Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department rescued 40 fishermen stranded at sea on Thursday.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats, Fishermen

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team from the Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department rescued 40 fishermen stranded at sea on Thursday.According to Fisheries assistant director Joice Abraham, the incident took place when a fishing net got entangled in the propeller of the motorised inboard fishing boat, ‘Andavan’.

The boat which ventured into the sea from Kalamukku harbour on Thursday morning . As all efforts to release the net and restart the engine failed, the fishermen send an SOS message to the shore.

The fisheries station at Munambam received the distress call around 12.30 pm and a team by civil police officer Siju AN led the rescue mission and located the boat 5.5 nautical miles west of Munambam harbour.

