Inspection of Vyttila flyover: HC seeks views of Kerala govt, NHAI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the views of the state government, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other respondents in a writ petition seeking a directive to appoint a team of high-level technical experts from DMRC and IIT Chennai to inspect and report the alleged lapses in the construction of the Vyttila flyover.

The petition was filed by Vyttila Junction Vikasana Janakiya Samithi. According to the petitioner, the Public Works Department (NH Wing) was the implementing agency for the project. With half of the works completed the petitioner alleged several complaints about the quality of work, lack of supervision and poor quality of the materials used had been raised by the public and technical experts.

The petitioner pointed out that cracks had developed underneath the girders of the second and third pier cap, starting from the southern end of the flyover on its western side, due to lack of proper supervision and faulty design.

The cracks were dangerous and rectification works had to be undertaken immediately, said the petitioner. Though these cracks were brought to the notice of the authorities, no steps were taken to inspect and rectify them. The petitioner said there were serious structural defects and flaws in the detailed project report and alignment. There was a possibility of the flyover developing more structural problems once it was opened to traffic.

The petitioner also sought a directive to the PWD to initiate prosecution proceeding against responsible officials and contractor for the flaws.