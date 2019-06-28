Kochi to host electric mobility exhibition from Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Showcasing Kerala as a market and an investment destination for electric vehicles, Kochi will host the state’s first-ever Electric Mobility Expo from Saturday.Titled ‘Evolve’, the two-day event which will bring together leaders of the electric vehicle (EV) industry including manufacturers, infrastructure companies, policymakers, industry and trade associations, auto enthusiasts and the public under one roof.

The expo and conference, which will be held at Grand Hyatt in Kochi is planned to create public awareness about new technologies in electric mobility and showcase Kerala as a market and an investment destination for EVs, while also serving as a platform for creating business-to-business (B2B) linkages.

Being organised by the Department of Transport, Kerala, the Expo will collectively deliberate on the future of transportation in Kerala.

According to the organiser, the leading players of the segment will be present for the conference with experts discussing the future of electric mobility in Kerala. “Almost 70 firms in the manufacturing, charging, funding, new mobility sector and startups are expected to be part of the expo and conference. The technical sessions would discuss a range of topics such as creating a road map for the state for implementing the EV policy, using electric buses for public transport, funding for electric mobility and strengthening manufacturing opportunities for EVs in the state,” they said.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the expo on Saturday.