PF officer caught red-handed while accepting bribe

KOCHI: The sleuths attached to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday caught a Provident Fund (PF) officer red-handed while accepting bribe at his office in Kozhikode. The arrested is Premakumaran, an enforcement officer at the PF office at Eranhipalam.

According to the CBI, the accused had allegedly demanded bribe from the owner of Pathikkal Motors, an automobile dealer at Perinthalmanna. “We recently received a complaint claiming that Premakumaran had demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the automobile dealer.

The accused was threatening the showroom owner of action for non-payment of PF dues. When the owner did not agree to pay the bribe, the threat continued. Later, we received a written complaint against the accused,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of CBI, Kochi, led by DySP Devarajan laid a trap. The complainant handed over the chemical-laced currencies given by the CBI officers to the accused at his office on Thursday morning.

“As the accused accepted the notes, our officers entered the office and detained him. His arrest was recorded immediately. A search was carried out at the residence of the accused,” an officer said.

The CBI is also checking whether the accused demanded and accepted bribes from other business firms in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Bank account details of Premakumaran and his family members were also collected. He was later brought to Kochi office on Thursday evening. Premakumaran will be produced before CBI court on Friday.