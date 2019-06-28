Home Cities Kochi

Threatened by HDFC bank recovery staff, Kerala activist collapses, dies on way to hospital

The death of the elderly environmental activist at Eloor has triggered a controversy in Kochi on Thursday.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of an elderly environmental activist at Eloor has triggered a controversy here on Thursday.V J Jose, 63, collapsed and died on the way to hospital after a loan recovery agent from HDFC Bank allegedly threatened him of dire consequences for non-repayment of a vehicle loan taken by his son.
Following the incident, local residents took out a protest march to the HDFC branch at Palarivattom alleging harassment causing the death of the activist.

Joel Chris, the victim’s son, said he woke up hearing the fracas and was shocked to see the a man who claimed to be representing the bank threatening his father. “I was sleeping and woke up hearing the heated exchange at around 7.45 am. I had already informed the bank that I will repay the outstanding amount by June 30,” he said. He had high blood pressure and was also diabetic. The post-mortem examination was conducted at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital.

A year ago, Joel had taken Rs 80,000 loan from HDFC bank to purchase a two-wheeler. A representative of the bank used to collect the Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) from his house every month. According to Joel, who is driver attached online taxi aggregator Uber, he defaulted on two EMIs due to financial problem. However, he had assured the bank that the outstanding amount would be cleared by June 30.

“Bank representatives dropped in at Hose’s house on Thursday morning to collect the two months’ dues. As per the victim’s wife, her husband collapsed while talking to the representative. We are yet to receive a complaint from the family over the death, “ said Eloor police sub-inspector K L Joby. The Eloor police have registered a case for unnatural death under IPC Section 174 of CrPC.

Known popularly as Green Peace Jose, he worked as Periyar Riverkeeper representing Greenpeace International for more than two decades. A bank official, told Express, that the borrower had defaulted on the payment of seven installments. “Our representatives tried to contact him over phone, but he was either not reachable or not picking up the phone. That’s why our people went to his residence,” he said.   “The matter has come to our notice. We are saddened by the unfortunate circumstances leading to the death of the borrower’s elderly father. While we await further details, based on the information we have today, we would like to state that the bank has followed due process in this case. We are cooperating fully with the police in their investigation. We offer our deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief,” the Bank said in a statement.

