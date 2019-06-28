Home Cities Kochi

Under fire, Swamy lists out his development projects

At CDB, Swamy said he had detected misappropriation of funds and suspended two officials, leading to his ouster.

Published: 28th June 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid criticism that he had not undertaken any concrete initiatives and was more interested in raising corruption issues against others, senior IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy has listed out a slew of development projects he initiated while handling various posts during his two decades of service. They include major road widening projects in Thrissur, computerisation of land records in Kottayam and setting up of a science park in Kanhangad, Kasaragod.

“I do not want to blow my own trumpet. But since there are people out there to malign me by stating that I’ve not done anything, I am forced to defend myself,” Swamy, known for his crusade against corruption, told Express.

As agriculture production commissioner working under Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, he said almost all the projects, including special agriculture zones at Kanthaloor and Vattavada, had his signature. “I have no qualms in saying Sunil Kumar is one of the best Ministers we have ever seen,” he said, adding that the concept of agro-parks in Kerala which he proposed had the full support and appreciation of the Agriculture Minister. 

At CDB, Swamy said he had detected misappropriation of funds and suspended two officials, leading to his ouster. Reports early this week indicated that a high-level committee comprising state and Central officials and headed by Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose had recommended termination of Swamy’s service under the Centre’s compulsory retirement system for government staff. There were allegations that Swamy was more interested in raising corruption issues and not implementing development works.

“I cannot sit idle or look the other way when I see corruption,” said Swamy, who was transferred at least 20 times during his service for rubbing his bosses in the wrong way.

