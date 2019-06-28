Home Cities Kochi

Wesley Mathews’ parents keep mum on son’s life sentence in US

When mediapersons flocked to his residence, they found no one was willing to respond. According to neighbours, Wesley’s parents have been staying in this house for the past several years.

Three-year-old Sherin Mathews and her father Wesley Mathews

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residence of Wesley Mathews on L M Paily Cross Road near Vyttila in Kochi remained closed from inside since Thursday morning following reports that a US court sentenced him to life imprisonment for the death of his three-year-old foster daughter Sherin Mathews.

Neighbours said Wesley had visited his parents along with his wife and children a year ago. According to them, Wesley was a ‘very well-mannered person’ when he migrated to the US a couple of years ago. More details about him were unknown to many of the neighbours.

Baiju Thottali, Corporation councillor of Vyttila ward, said, “Wesley’s elderly parents are staying in the house and they have been staying aloof from neighbours, especially after the death of their foster daughter in suspicious circumstances in 2017.”

When reporters tried to meet residents of the house, an elderly woman who opened the door for a brief while said they did not have anything to say. 

