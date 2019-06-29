A fresh start for the new academic year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Educational institutions should promote and encourage the virtues inherent in youth,” said Venugopal C Govind, managing partner, Varma and Varma Chartered Accountants.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the new academic year of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Edappally. He said that the Amrita institutions are at the forefront of the idea of goodness and selflessness.

“Only education with values will be able to deliver virtues and contributes to society for healthy living.”. Swami Purnamritananda Puri, general secretary, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, blessed the function held at Brahmastanam Auditorium. The seventeenth edition of ‘Vidyamritam,’ the annual academic lecture series of the college, was also inaugurated by the chief guest. Vishal Marwaha, principal, Amrita School of Medicine presided over the function. B Jayachandran Nair, assistant conservator of forests, Social Forestry. U Krishnakumar, director, Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, and Sony Vijayan, deputy controller of examinations also spoke on the occasion.

Saplings for future

The event also witnessed a few exemplary moves as well. Affirming the importance of protection of nature and environment, seeds and saplings were distributed to the newly admitted students and their parents. The saplings of Indian gooseberry, guava, jamun, etc procured with the help of the forest department was handed over by the senior students of the college.