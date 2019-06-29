Home Cities Kochi

Assets case: Rs 1.57-crore fine slapped on mail overseer

The trial against him commenced in October 2018.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi has awarded a fine of Rs 1.57 crore to a mail overseer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

Accused Madhusoodanan Nambiar, 60, a native of Kannapuram in Kannur district and postman cum mail overseer at Chirakkal post office, Thaliparamba, Kannur, was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment. If he fails to pay the fine, he has to undergo simple imprisonment for six months. 

3The case against Nambiar was registered in 2010 when the CBI found he had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income, between June 1, 2003, and April 23, 2010. According to the CBI, the accused possessed assets worth Rs 2.28 lakh in 2003 and assets worth Rs 1.56 crore in 2010. 

The expenditure during the period was estimated to be Rs 30.57 lakh and likely saving was Rs 5.02 lakh. The accused could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate asset to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore despite the opportunity given to him during the probe. The trial against him commenced in October 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Court
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp