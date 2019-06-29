Assets case: Rs 1.57-crore fine slapped on mail overseer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi has awarded a fine of Rs 1.57 crore to a mail overseer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Accused Madhusoodanan Nambiar, 60, a native of Kannapuram in Kannur district and postman cum mail overseer at Chirakkal post office, Thaliparamba, Kannur, was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment. If he fails to pay the fine, he has to undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

3The case against Nambiar was registered in 2010 when the CBI found he had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income, between June 1, 2003, and April 23, 2010. According to the CBI, the accused possessed assets worth Rs 2.28 lakh in 2003 and assets worth Rs 1.56 crore in 2010.

The expenditure during the period was estimated to be Rs 30.57 lakh and likely saving was Rs 5.02 lakh. The accused could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate asset to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore despite the opportunity given to him during the probe. The trial against him commenced in October 2018.