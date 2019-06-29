Beyond call of duty: KSRTC staffers’ ‘heart’ening gesture saves passenger

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 48 hours which M Manesh - conductor at the KSRTC Ernakalum Depot- had to endure after he and his colleague K Arunraj rushed a gravely ill cardiac patient to hospital two days ago were the most gruelling yet of his life.

The incident took place on board the Ernakulam-Pathanamthitta bus. And though he was issuing tickets to passengers, Manesh’s mind was at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital where the gasping man was admitted to.

But by afternoon, he got a call from an unlisted number. “Hello, it is me, Ratnakaran. I don’t know how to say thanks to you people. If you were not there...” The voiced trailed off and he could hear muffled sobs from the other end. Though, the conversation lasted barely a minute, it was a truly gratifying moment for Manesh.

Recalling the incident, Manesh said after the bus, which started from Ernakulam depot by 8.30 am, reached Aappanchira near Thalayolapparambu, he heard someone cry out. And he found the passenger beside him showing symptoms of cardiac arrest. “I rushed to his aid. It was very clear that his condition was indeed serious. Luckily, there was a nurse on the bus. She gave us the necessary tips on administering first aid, including pressing the chest,” he said Manesh.

Arunraj rode the bus to nearby Cooperative Hospital at Muttuchira. “The hospital did not have a cardiac wing and after taking the ECG, they told us to rush the patient to Kottayam Medical College. We know that the Medical College is nearly 35 km away. there was no ambulance available at the hospital. Hence, both myself and the doctor asked the remaining passengers on the bus whether they will cooperate with us. There were nearly 30 passengers on the bus and all of them said a big ‘yes’,” remembers Manesh.

Manesh and Arunraj was given the nod by the KSRTC station officer to reroute the bus to the Medical College.. “We were waiting to hear from the Hospital about his condition. “Today, when he called up and said his condition is stable, we don’t know how to describe the feeling,” said Manesh. According to him, “In this short life, little deeds of kindness are all that we can do. We need to show kindness towards fellow beings during the hour of need”.