Bypoll: LDF posts thumping victory in Nellikkuzhy panchayat ward

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF registered a thumping victory in the by-election held in ward 14 of Nellikkuzhi panchayat in Ernakulam district. LDF candidate T M Abdul Asees defeated UDF candidate Mumthaz Shajahan with a majority of 270 votes. The by-election was necessitated following the death of UDF leader Shajahan. The election held on Thursday at Kuttinjai UP School saw 93 per cent polling.

LDF’s surprise victory upset the UDF camp as the latter was ruling the ward for the past two tenures with a healthy majority. “The UDF had fielded Shajahan’s wife Mumthaz Shajahan as the candidate to get the emotional support of the public. Though the UDF played its cards to emerge victorious, the public stood with the LDF and this resulted in a thumping victory,” said a CPM councillor of Nellikkuzhy.

Meanwhile, the UDF retained ward 6 under Mazhuvannoor panchayat. UDF candidate Seeba Varghese defeated LDF candidate C P Uthaman with a majority of 627 votes. The election to the ward was necessitated following the death of panchayat vice president V Philip. While Seeba secured 902 votes, Uthaman could only get 276 votes. BJP candidate C P Prasad secured 191 votes.