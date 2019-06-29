Home Cities Kochi

Flood aid for houses to be given by July 20

In a major relief to the flood-affected families in the district, Collector S Suhas on Friday  said the construction of houses and distribution of compensation would be completed by July 20.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief to the flood-affected families in the district, Collector S Suhas on Friday said the construction of houses and distribution of compensation would be completed by July 20.

According to the collector, an instruction has been given to the officers concerned to complete the procedures for distributing the compensation. The collector’s assurance came while holding a review meeting at the Civil Station on Friday. 

The collector said the relief measures were carried out based on the damage the families had suffered in the flood. Families whose houses suffered up to 15 per cent damage are being given Rs 10,000 while Rs 60,000 is being provided for 16 per cent to 29 per cent damage. If the house has an extent of 30 to 50 per cent damage, the family is eligible for Rs 1.25 lakh while Rs 2.5 lakh is being given in compensation for 60 to 74 per cent damage, and `4 lakh for completely destructed houses.

“So far, the immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 has been given to around 1,79,879 victims. We have given Rs 95,100 each to 1,665 families as the first payment for their houses. In this category alone, we have disbursed Rs 60.74 crore. Around Rs 386 crore has been given to other beneficiaries,” said the collector.

According to the collector, proper procedures have been followed in the applications which had reached the office before March 31. “As per the government’s decision, the affected parties can still submit the applications to the respective panchayats. The deadline for the same is June 30. The final list of the beneficiaries will be published soon,” the collector said.

Earlier, the collector also issued a direction to panchayat offices to set up a help desk for helping the victims. 

