From one language to another 

Dr K P P Nambiar won the Herman Gundert Endowment Award for 2018-2019

Published: 29th June 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Dravidian Linguistic Association of India (DLA) has presented its ‘Herman Gundert Endowment Award 2018-2019’  to the Kochi-based Dr K P P Nambiar for his ‘Japanese-Malayalam Dictionary’, under the category ‘The Best Dictionary in Dravidian Languages’.

Comprising citation, plaque and cash, the award was received by Nambiar from the Vice-Chancellor of  Karnataka Central University, Prof H M Maheshwaraiah, at the University premises in Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) on June 20. 

This was during the inaugural session of the 47th All India Annual Conference of the Dravidian Linguists and International Symposium on Language Endangerment. The three-day event, jointly organised by the Central University of Karnataka, DLA and International School of Dravidian Linguistics (ISDL), was addressed by Prof Naduvattom Gopalakrishnan, Director, ISDL and Prof A Murigeppa, former V C Kannada University and currently president, DLA, among others, apart from the vice chancellor.. 
The Japanese-Malayalam Dictionary consisting over 1,500 pages. There are 53,000 Japanese ‘Headwords’ in respective fonts of  ‘Kanji’, ‘Hiragana’ ‘Katakana’ and ‘Romaji’ as the case may be, with their pronunciation, meaning and usage in Malayalam fonts. 

This has been published by the State Institute of Languages and was released earlier this year in Thiruvananthapuram. The digital version has also been uploaded on the net with the cooperation of two eminent professors of Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Japan. This is the result of over sixteen years of hard work by  Nambiar, and the Japanese -Malayalam Dictionary is recognized as a unique and significant addition to Malayalam linguistic pursuits.

