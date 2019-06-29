Home Cities Kochi

He walks a musical path close to heart

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Muthu Krishna M followed the same musical path as his family. They were all traditional musicians. “I have been listening to music and learning it since childhood,” said Krishna. 

His official music education began at the age of five from his father M N Moorthy, former principal of Palakkad Chembai Memorial Music College. Later, he took lessons in Carnatic music from Parasala B Ponnammal and the violin from the late Lalgudi G Jayaraman.

Muthu Krishna M

“My arangettam was held when I was in Class XII. Later, I began to perform concerts across the country,” said Krishna. Thus far, the 27-year-old artist has performed in over 300 concerts. Krishna prefers Carnatic music over other genres. 
Concerts at Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura and Gandariyamman Kovil are special to him. “The huge crowd in both of these venues and the satisfaction given by these performances was high,” said Krishna. 

He is a B High grade in Carnatic Vocal from All India Radio, Thrissur. Krishna bagged the first rank in Bachelor of Performing Arts degree in vocal music from Sri Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music and a first class distinction in music from Palakkad Chembai Memorial Government Music College. He is a National Scholarship awardee of Centre for Cultural and Resources Training. Krishna is taking part in the Young Talent Fest jointly organised by Bharat Bhavan, Kerala State Youth Welfare Board and Samsiddhi, in Thiruvananthapuram. 

