Jog at your own risk

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mornings are always a refreshing sight at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. Every daybreak, hundreds take to the road around the stadium from 6 am to 8 am, sweating it out. For these health buffs, the road has always been a safe haven for jogging, until now.

With the barricades that separated the walkway from the road gone, these people are now putting their lives at risk using the stretch because of speeding vehicles.

“The barricades have been missing for a year. The stretch was a dedicated walkway and now it has turned to a dangerous one,” said Dr T V Ravi, medical director, Ernakulam Medical Centre. He has been using the stretch regularly for years.

“Two days ago, a person was hit by a speeding tempo. The number of accidents will definitely rise. Many complaints were lodged with the authorities concerned, but no action has been taken yet. The walkway was made a dedicated facility by a former Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman. Even the police aren't concerned about this,” he added.

The members of Soles of Cochin, a running club, too find this difficult. “We use the stretch once a week. As of now, only the side from the main entrance is closed. Vehicles use the remaining space and this is dangerous. Steps must be taken to make this an exclusive walkway,” said Satya, a member.

Kaloor North ward councillor P M Harris said it is the GCDA which puts up and removes the barricades. “It is unfortunate that the barricades were removed. This dangerous move has put people's lives at risk. The GCDA authorities should do something to rectify the situation,” he said. He added the situation also highlights Kochi's lack of walkways.

However, GCDA chairman Saleem said they haven't received any complaints regarding the removal of barricades. “I believe they were removed during the ISL or FIFA U-17 World Cup. A median was placed there to arrange parking facilities during ISL. This may have lead to the removal of barricades. We will look into the matter,” he added.