Home Cities Kochi

Kochi police track down missing woman within hours

In a swift operation carried out by city police, a 32-year-old woman was traced within hours after she was reported missing by her family following a quarrel with her husband.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a swift operation carried out by city police, a 32-year-old woman was traced within hours after she was reported missing by her family following a quarrel with her husband. The incident has, in fact, tested the city police’s capability to conduct a combing operation in the city within minutes of receiving input. The police received a call from family members of the woman around 11 pm on Sunday saying that she had left home after a fight with her husband.

A senior officer who contacted the woman on the phone heard church prayers in the background and immediately alerted the city police team that the woman was in a church in the city. Patrol teams were deployed to track her down. The Central police station which received the information started combing all main roads under its jurisdiction. A timely hunch led a patrolling team to scour the main road leading to the Goshree bridge around midnight. The team spotted a lone woman walking towards the bridge. Though they asked the woman to stop after approaching her, she refused and increased her pace. 

The patrolling team somehow convinced a family passing by in a car and requested a woman in the car to go along with the police team to talk to the woman. Central police Station House Officer (SHO) S Vijayashankar, who also reached the spot along with women police officers, spoke to the woman and collected details about her family members.  

“She was later handed over to her family members after counselling. It was the timely information shared by the family that helped the police to track down the woman,” Vijayashankar added. 

Police found that the woman had walked all the way from Kaloor to the Goshree junction in the night. In this case, the family alerted the police immediately when the woman left home.

“Usually, family members do not inform police if a member goes missing. They conduct an inquiry on their own initially and only when they fail to get any information, they approach the police. If police are alerted on time, the chances of tracing the person is high,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
missing woman Kochi police
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp