SFI recaptures Sacred Heart College union

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the very first college union election held after the Lok Sabha elections, Students Federation of India (SFI) recaptured the Sacred Heart College union which it had lost to Kerala Students Union (KSU) last year. Of the 14 seats in the college union, SFI won 12 while KSU got 2.

Vykhari became the first woman chairperson of the college. The other candidates from the SFI panel who won are: general secretary - Sitaraman, vice chairperson- Gayatri, magazine editor - Hrudhik, arts club secretary - Alex, UUCs Manu and Sameer, lady representatives Megha and Alisha.