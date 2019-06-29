Skating to danger

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At nightfall, a group of youngsters continue to cheer a teenager, as he tries performing a stunt on his skateboard. He fails, and nearly falls into the path of a car. A collective gasp is heard from the group with a relieved sign in a second, as the car swerves. This is a regular occurrence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, ever since the barricades were removed.

The stretch, a frequent haunt of skateboarders, has become a high-risk zone ever since the barricades disappeared.

Now, the road, a favourite for speeding vehicles, has disrupted their activity and many skateboarders have vanished from the area. “There are barely any open spaces in the city for skaters. The stadium was our sole hope. With the removal of barricades, we are unsure about our safety. Many of us try the sport for the first time here. As a result, we tend to lose balance and fall several times. Hopefully, the barricades are restored soon,” said Peter K, a 16-year-old skater.