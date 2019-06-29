Home Cities Kochi

SOS Children's village: Ushering in a wave of change

The Aluva SOS Children’s Village celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder by launching an impact study

Published: 29th June 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Life often tests us with umpteen challenges. Though we face them with grit and gumption, at times, the support from the dear ones matters the most. But many who went into the abyss of life since childhood cannot count on that luxury. SOS Children’s Village (SOSCV) at Edathala in Aluva, has brought hope to many such souls. 

SOS Children's villages-  the brainchild of  Austrian philanthropist Hermann Gmeiner – spread across 135 countries – has managed to develop the idea of a family among orphaned children. 

“We started our mission in Aluva in 1990 offering family care and support to the orphans. SOSCV has selected widows without children and spinsters to look after the kids. Currently, we have 15 families in Aluva centre. Each family has eight children nurtured by a mother. So far, around 250 kids from our centre are in various professions and ranks,” said C Sreekumar, village director. 

The Aluva  SOS Children’s Village celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder on last Sunday by launching an impact study ‘Tracking Footprints,’ to assess its children’s success so far. Other than the kids of the villages, SOSCV supports 1,500 kids who are being managed by widows across the state. “With the support of various sponsors, many of our kids achieved excellence in higher education. Once they attain self-sufficiency, we encourage them to find their biological roots. In fact, many of 152 individuals who got married took the decision with the support of close relatives,” he said.  

However, SOSCV is facing acute shortage of ‘mothers’ to look after the kids in the state. “Though we select kids suggested by the district child welfare committees, the lack of available mothers proved to be a major issue. We have given full support to them and they enjoy the freedom to relieve themselves from the duty at any point of time. Till date, all our mothers have completed around 30 years of service and retired at the age of 60,” said Sreekumar.    

Apart from Aluva, SOSCV has another centre at Mulayam, Thrissur with 17 families in total. By 2030, the movement is planning to reach out to more children across the state with self-employment schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SOS Children's village
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp