The road that is always 'under repair'

Despite construction works going on for over six months, the stretch from Lissie Jn to Kaloor is still uneven and dangerous 

Published: 29th June 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The stretch from Lissie Junction to Kaloor  Arun Angela

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: This is one stretch which always bears the 'under construction' tag. For the past year, the road from Lissie Junction to Kaloor has been under repair, not once but several times, causing hardships to all but yielding no results.

“The construction work never ends but the road remains the same,” Davis, the security guard of a nearby shop, sums up this enigma.

He added; “The uneven surface of the road has caused umpteen accidents, but nobody cares. It is two-wheeler riders who easily fall prey to the tilted surface. Only after you come close do you see the odd surface and by then, it's too late.” 

While one side of the road is uneven, the other side is always dug up for laying tiles, which comes off within months. “In six months, the road was dug up thrice. Soon after laying the tiles, the road caves in and the tiles come out,” said a staffer at a nearby hotel. 

The non-stop work has hit business along the road. There is a steady fall in the number of customers. This is besides the health issues caused by the construction work and dust.

Even pedestrians aren’t spared as every step through the stretch has to be taken carefully to avoid a perilious accident.

Reason 
According to Divya Divakar, structural engineer and executive editor of Construction Philosophy Magazine, the problem is due to the settlement of soil. 

“The subsoil settlement causes the road to cave in whenever the vehicular load increases or a construction happens nearby.  Excessive dewatering at any construction site could be one of the reasons. The heavy vehicular load on the stretch makes it worse. The Metro pillars are unaffected as there is a pile cap below the soil,” said Divya.

According to PWD officials, the work undertaken by the KWA has been completed now and construction works are in full swing.“The caving in happened when the building near the road collapsed. And, we have refilled soil in the area and are waiting to ensure there aren’t any issues when rains peaks. Otherwise, things are going well,” said the official.

