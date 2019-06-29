This techie finds ‘little joys’ in art

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Harikrishnan A M, colours always remained an insurmountable aspect while creating artworks. So it was the world of monochrome which a young Harikrishnan would delve in while creating artworks. “Whenever I coloured, the work would turn into a wreck. And I would never use colours,” recalls Harikrishnan. It has only been a year since colours entered his palette, all thanks to digital painting platforms. For someone who learnt the art of painting by himself, the digital world has helped in leaps and bounds, says Harikrishnan.

“The undo option is a great blessing. One flaw will not ruin the painting. You get multiple attempts at perfecting the colour composition and that helps someone like me who is learning the art by myself,” says Harikrishnan, who works as a senior engineer at Tata Elxsi in Technopark. Harikrishnan’s earliest memory of drawing is that of the scribbles he would stick on letters written to his father, who was working in north India. Over time, art moved out of his realm. Later, it became an escape from his monotonous life.

Minimalistic art is Harikrishnan’s forte, with the youngster concocting up movie posters in a minimalistic fashion. So you have the cat ‘Goose’ taking after Hannibal Lector, making for the poster of the film Captain Marvel. Or the genie he concocted up for Google Assistant. “The minimalistic art is very interesting where you try to communicate with very few elements. For instance, while doing a poster, you are shrinking the whole film into a single aspect. I look for the trigger factor in a movie, the high point which is then created into an art form,” he says.

His posters have received much support in social media with film artists themselves endorsing it. “Those are the little joys which come by in this techie life,” says Harikrishnan. Apart from posters, Harikrishnan is involved in creating digital art of illustrations, music album covers and wedding invites, among others.

Harikrishnan says he wants to learn other media such as wall art and delve more into visual designing. “I need to always have a creative outlet. I had never regarded art as one, but now, it has become a passion,” he says. He hopes to diversify in merchandise that can sport his art. “I intend to build a brand on the art that I create. Also, the idea is to move into the physical medium, and finally use colours in that,” he adds.