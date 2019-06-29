Home Cities Kochi

Young talents on display 

The event will be attended by celebrities, renowned fashion consultants, industry experts and creative professionals from the field of fashion, interiors, jewellery and photography.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The JD Institute of Fashion Technology (JDIFT), one of the country’s elite fashion institutes, will showcase the creations of upcoming designers from the institute at the JD Fashion Annual Design Awards at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on Saturday. 

The award function will feature two distinct events: an exhibition for jewellery, interiors, and photography will be held in the Grand Ball Room from 4-6 pm, whereas the fashion show will be held at the Grand Ball Room from 6 pm onwards.  

The students have used natural dyes made out of flowers, yoga wear made out of khadi, Kunbi sarees, prints through geometric pixilation, creating a collection inspired by the Aghori Sadhus, an androgynous collection inspired by Razia Sultan (ruler of Delhi, 1236-1240), and women empowerment in the Vijayanagar Empire.

Sandra Sequeira, director, South JDIFT, said that the collections were made, after six months of brainstorming sessions by the students with their mentors and management. “Apart from concentrating on their designs, the students also need to incorporate the ethos of the Institute – sustainability, ethics, and innovation,” she said. 

The event will be attended by celebrities, renowned fashion consultants, industry experts and creative professionals from the field of fashion, interiors, jewellery and photography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDIFT JD Institute of Fashion Technology
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp