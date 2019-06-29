Young talents on display 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The JD Institute of Fashion Technology (JDIFT), one of the country’s elite fashion institutes, will showcase the creations of upcoming designers from the institute at the JD Fashion Annual Design Awards at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on Saturday.

The award function will feature two distinct events: an exhibition for jewellery, interiors, and photography will be held in the Grand Ball Room from 4-6 pm, whereas the fashion show will be held at the Grand Ball Room from 6 pm onwards.

The students have used natural dyes made out of flowers, yoga wear made out of khadi, Kunbi sarees, prints through geometric pixilation, creating a collection inspired by the Aghori Sadhus, an androgynous collection inspired by Razia Sultan (ruler of Delhi, 1236-1240), and women empowerment in the Vijayanagar Empire.

Sandra Sequeira, director, South JDIFT, said that the collections were made, after six months of brainstorming sessions by the students with their mentors and management. “Apart from concentrating on their designs, the students also need to incorporate the ethos of the Institute – sustainability, ethics, and innovation,” she said.

The event will be attended by celebrities, renowned fashion consultants, industry experts and creative professionals from the field of fashion, interiors, jewellery and photography.