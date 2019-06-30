Bizman threatens to commit suicide in front of KSEB office in Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded in front of KSEB’s Karukutty office, near Angamaly, on Saturday after a 41-year-old businessman climbed up a tree and threatened to commit suicide in protest against KSEB’s decision to cut power connection to his building.

Kunnamkulam-native MM Prasad, managing director of New Year Kuries, a chit firm at Karukutty junction, took KSEB officers and local residents by surprise when he climbed up a tree and put a noose around his neck. He threatened to jump to death if power connection is not restored.

Though the Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot, he demanded District Collector’s presence to end the protest. However, the nearly five-hour drama came to an end at 12.30 pm when Aluva Tahasildar assured him that his grievance would be addressed as per the relevant rules.

A fully loaded pistol was also seized from him. A case has been registered under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the IPC and Sections 20 and 21 of the Arms Act. Prasad alleged he has been protesting against KSEB for more than 100 days after the Board failed to reconnect electricity for his new building. He also demanded to revoke the fine slapped on him and stop the revenue recovery proceedings initiated against him. Meanwhile, KSEB Karukutty Assistant Engineer Sheeba said, the power connection to his building was cut after the Anti Theft Squad found illegal use of an additional 61 KW of power in 2017. “Though a bill was issued to him he did not pay the amount.

He later approached High Court which also directed him to pay the amount and settle the issue within 15 days of the order with the Appellate Authority. He has failed to implement the HC order too. As per the norms, KSEB cannot provide power to any consumer with dues,” she added. According to KSEB, Prasad had failed to pay `4.5 lakh fine imposed on him in connection with power theft.