CIAL net up 7% to Rs 167 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has registered a net profit of Rs 166.92 crore for the year ended 2018-19, up 7 per cent from the previous year’s Rs 155.99 crore The airport posted a turnover of Rs 650.34 crore during the year.

The board of directors, which met in Kochi with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the chair, has proposed a dividend of 27 per cent to the investors. “Despite the closure of the airport for 15 days due to the August flood, the company registered 17.52 per cent increase in turnover,” a CIAL statement said. The turnover during 2017-18 stood at Rs 553.41 crore.

The consolidated turnover (achieved by CIAL and its fully owned subsidiaries like CIAL Duty-Free and Retails Services Ltd) stood at Rs 807.36 crore for 2018-19. The company paid state government, which owns 32.41 per cent stake, Rs 31 crore as dividend during the last fiscal.