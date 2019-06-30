CM Pinarayi opens Mary Paul children’s library

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the children’s library set up in memory of teacher Mary Paul at the District Education Training Centre at Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor.

While inaugurating the library, Pinarayi said all eminent personalities used to read a lot. He also reminded that parents should be aware of the influence of social media on children.

The library in memory of Mary Paul, who was the first teacher of Kuruppampady Government Primary School, was set up under the supervision of her sons late IAS officer D Babu Paul and K Roy Paul. An amount of `10 lakh was spent on setting up the library.

Eldhose Kunnappilly, MLA, former Speaker P P Thankachan and former MLA Saju Paul also participated in the function.