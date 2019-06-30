Home Cities Kochi

‘Vatican action not based on reports by church commission’

However, the suspension of two auxiliary bishops, Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil, still remains a matter of controversy.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing tussle within the Syro Malabar Church over reinstating Cardinal Alencherry at the helm of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese saw a new turn of events with Bishop of Palakkad Mar Jacob Manathodath, who stepped down from the post of Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese, stating that the present actions taken by the Vatican were not based on the reports of the land deals submitted by the commission set up by the Church. According to him, the Vatican is yet to give directives to the Permanent Synod after a detailed study of the report, which the synod has to abide. 

As per the provisions of Canon law, an Apostolic Administrator is appointed when any crisis occurs in any archdiocese. Administrators thus appointed as per Canon law only serve till a newly chosen bishop takes charge of the diocese. “Mar Jacob Manathodath was appointed as per sede plena, and it is only a temporary post. Since Manathodath has completed his job, the archdiocese is to be brought under a regular archbishop. Otherwise, the authority of Bishop Manathodath representing the archdiocese will be questionable. Therefore, this order was necessary for regularisation,” said Presbyterial Council secretary Fr Kuriakose Mundadan. 

However, the suspension of two auxiliary bishops, Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil, still remains a matter of controversy. “The suspension of the auxiliary bishops is still unexplained. Generally, when the Vatican suspends bishops, they publish it on their website. But in this case, there was no such mention. The Vatican website only announced the termination of the Apostolic Administrator,” said Fr Mundadan.

Meanwhile, some priests of the archdiocese criticised the Media Commission of the Syro Malabar Church for misleading the laity and the public through their release portraying the decision as a final diktat from the Vatican.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Cardinal Alencherry
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp