Kochi Corporation to ban plastic carry bags below 50 microns from today

As per the move, the Corporation would conduct surprise inspections in all the shops in the city.

01st March 2019

Plastic carry bags. | vinay madapu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the plastic menace at Brahmapuram remaining a ‘ticking time bomb’ both for the Kochi Corporation and residents alike, the civic body has finally decided to ban the use of plastic carry bags below 50 microns. According to the Corporation, a blanket ban will be imposed on the plastic carry bags below 50 microns from March 1 as their move towards implementing a ban on plastic carry bags from August 15. 

As per the move, the Corporation would conduct surprise inspections in all the shops in the city. The move to implement the ban came after both the ruling and Opposition councillors came down against the Corporation’s lethargic attitude towards implementing the ban on plastic carry bags.

“The use of plastic carry bags in the city is causing lots of issues. This is high time the Corporation came up with stringent measures. Though there is a ban on plastic carry bags below 50 microns in the state, the Corporation has done nothing to prevent it. Still, it is widely available in the market. Who is restricting the Corporation from buying plastic gauge metre? The Mayor should answer it,” said V P Chandran, Opposition councillor, while bringing up the plastic waste issue during the council.

Meanwhile, C K Peter who reached the council hall with cloth carry bags as an alternative solution to the plastic bag asked the Mayor to implement the ban before August 15, the date which the Corporation announced in their recent budget. “The Corporation has several times announced a ban on the plastic carry bags, but the Health Department failed to implement it. Though they have carried an inspection for one or two days, they failed to continue it.

Plastic Handling Rule 2016 should be implemented strictly,” said Peter. However, the Corporation’s move did not come as a surprise for several councillors as they have announced it several times. Even the hologram project to demotivate the use of plastic also failed to take off. 

“We have taken several measures to reduce the use of plastic usage in the city. There was a lack of sufficient gauge metres to check the plastic carry bags but the Corporation has purchased nearly 10 such metres. I have directed the Health Supervisor to carry out surprise inspections in shops. Stringent action will be followed if we find the banned plastic carry bags,” said the Mayor.

