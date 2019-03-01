It's a golden twist of acting!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Life always presents us with ordinary moments which have a distinct phase when dwelt on. These moments are relative with a million perspectives. Best Actor, the short film by debut director Jesbin Joy shares a similar story of a film aspirant who is trying to convince his mother to fund a short film.

The eight-minute long flick featuring actress Neena Kurup shares a relatable story.

Though inspired from real life, a cinematic twist has made it more appealing. "The basic thread of the film is taken from a real-life dialogue of our crew member. As it seemed relatable to every one of us or film aspirants, we decided to develop into a film," says Jesbin Joy. Basil Gershome, assistant professor-turned-actor who shared screen space with Neena has received bouquets for his scintillating performance.

"Though I have directed a few short films in the past, this is my first experience on the silver screen. I have tried to be as natural as possible. Constant encouragement from crew members made me perform well," says Basil.

Interestingly, an emotional scene which is used as a build-up to the twist is what grabbed the attention of the viewers. "We consciously made such a scene to work on our plot but it eventually went viral across all platforms in the form of status updates. In fact, many came to know about the film through those short videos. We are happy that the film was able to strike a chord with the viewers," says the 27-year-old. Best Actor shares a story of camaraderie as well. The film born out of several discussions happened at 'Gopu's Film Company' - a film collective based in Aluva.

"There are around 20-odd film aspirants who gather around the Aluva bridge every evening to chat about cinema. Not just Best Actor, many of our previous ventures like Idivettum Pemareem, Kumila, Deep Inside are made by these group members," adds Basil.

Apart from the lead actors, Nikhil Nicky, Jomol Joy and Aravind E Haridas fill the rest of the cast in the film. The script is penned by Yadukrishnan T R. Ajith Vishnu takes credit for the cinematography. Titus Joseph handled the editing department and Nithin Sabu Johnson composed the background score.

Jesbin's first directorial venture has hit the bulls-eye by receiving more than 1 lakh views within a month of its release. Watch the movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3cb8XPk5Nk