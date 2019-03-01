Mayor to convene all-party meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain said an all-party meeting will be convened on Friday to discuss the measures to be implemented at Brahmapuram plant. “We have already decided to take some immediate measures for the safety of Brahmapuram plant.

“Installation of street lights, sprinkling water on the plastic waste, deployment of more security staff and compartmentalisation of the waste will have to be carried out at the plant. Also, separate power supply needs to be provided to the temporary Leachate plant and for this, a meeting with KSEB officials would take place. The all-party meeting is to implement the measures at a rapid speed,” said the Mayor.

