‘Muraling’ with a difference

KOCHI: Mural art was done using natural paint on temple walls in Kerala or on large canvas, highlighting gods and goddesses. Amritha S Kumar has been painting murals for eight years and what makes her stand out is her canvas - bottles, sarees and terracotta jewellery.A software engineer, Amritha was always passionate about mural paintings and is trained in Kerala Mural Painting from the continuing education sub centre at Maharajas Women’s College under the tutelage of Anitha S Nair.

“ I was always inclined to art from my childhood as my mother, Shyama is also an artist. It is seeing her draw that I was also inspired to learn art and joined the mural painting course at Maharaja’s College,” says Amritha. Besides mural painting, she also does Madhubani painting, pencil drawing, pot painting, fabric painting, glass painting and terracotta jewellery making.

Amritha likes experimenting with colours and platforms which led to doing murals on sarees, bottles and even in jewellery. She says , “I observed a mural trend on Kerala sarees. As I started doing them, one of my aunts who runs a boutique abroad saw my designs and asked me to make customised designs.” This artist also experiments with terracotta and makes unique designs.

Like her works, the surface that she chooses to make her murals are also unique. One such is a terracotta bottle. Amritha says, “Paper is a ready-made material and we can easily draw and colour on it, unlike terracotta bottles which are rough and uneven. Before you do murals, you have to smoothen the surface of the terracotta bottle, only then you will be able to draw or colour on it.” She uses acrylic colour to do murals on terracotta bottles. Her first mural painting was that of a dancer on a terracotta bottle.

For Amritha, mural art is a hobby. She says, “ Mural paintings depend on the complexity of the paintings. Each layer has to dry and the main challenge in doing mural painting in the bottle is that it has to be held in hand and painted, which is requires effort.” Amritha has conducted her painting exhibition at Bhavani, Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram in 2017 as part of Women’s day celebration.