Report sought on illegal construction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has assigned the Town Planning Committee to submit a detailed report on the illegal construction carried out at Paragon building which was gutted last week.Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer has informed the council only the residential licence was given to the building.

He also said violations were carried out on the terrace of the building. However, the Mayor asked the Town Planning Committee to submit a report after the Opposition cited the details presented by the SE were insufficient.

The Mayor also said a meeting of Cochin Port Trust’s Managing Director will be convened to discuss the building tax collection. At present, the Corporation could collect a meagre amount as tax.