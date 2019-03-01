When a funny man turned into a caricature

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Celebrating actor Harisree Ashokan’s completion of three decades in Malayalam cinema and his chameleon-like ability to satirise, a set of caricatures, depicting his most memorable roles, were displayed at the Saritha Theatre here the other day. The caricature show was jointly organised by the Cartoon Club of Kerala and Komusons Gallery, on the occasion of release of the movie, ‘An International Local Story’, directed by Harisree Ashokan. Thirty-five caricatures of the actor in his most memorable roles, including those from his debut film Pappan Priyapetta Pappan, Punjabi House, Meeshamadhavan and CID Moosa were exhibited.

The caricatures of actor Harisree Ashokan, who is known for his comic roles in many Malayalam movies, were drawn by 35 cartoonists from different parts of the state. “Different artists from different parts of the state drew the caricatures, and it took two days to finish the whole arrangement. Each caricature aptly represents one comic role which the actor famously portrayed,” said Asif Ali Komu, managing director, Komusons Gallery.

Artistes and actors from the movie ‘An International Local Story’ were also present at the theatre. “It is a great effort by the artists in arranging the caricature show, and one can relate to the caricatures exhibited. They took us back to our childhood days when we used to laugh out loud at his comedy roles in Punjabi House and CID Moosa,” said Surabhi Santhosh, actor.

The Cartoon Club of Kerala, a collective of cartoonists and artists across the state, organises various exhibitions showcasing the works of the cartoonists. “There are many budding cartoonists, who are yet to be recognised in the state for their talents. This collective is giving them a platform to showcase their potential, and it will be a great experience for them. Many exhibitions have been organised across the state, in districts including Kozhikode, Kasargod, and Thiruvananthapuram,” said Ibrahim Badushah, cartoon man.

Meanwhile, during the exhibition, artists also drew caricatures on the spot, which attracted many viewers at the theatre. “Drawing caricatures take only five minutes, and it provides memorable keepsakes for the subjects,” said artist Hassan Kottaparambil.