Home Cities Kochi

When a funny man turned into a caricature

The caricatures of actor Harisree Ashokan, who is known for his comic roles in many Malayalam movies, were drawn by 35 cartoonists from different parts of the state.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmajan Bolgatty viewing the caricatures along with the organisers of the show at Saritha Theatre on Friday  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Celebrating actor Harisree Ashokan’s completion of three decades in Malayalam cinema and his chameleon-like ability to satirise, a set of caricatures, depicting his most memorable roles, were displayed at the Saritha Theatre here the other day. The caricature show was jointly organised by the Cartoon Club of Kerala and Komusons Gallery, on the occasion of release of the movie, ‘An International Local Story’, directed by Harisree Ashokan. Thirty-five caricatures of the actor in his most memorable roles, including those from his debut film Pappan Priyapetta Pappan, Punjabi House, Meeshamadhavan and CID Moosa were exhibited.

The caricatures of actor Harisree Ashokan, who is known for his comic roles in many Malayalam movies, were drawn by 35 cartoonists from different parts of the state. “Different artists from different parts of the state drew the caricatures, and it took two days to finish the whole arrangement. Each caricature aptly represents one comic role which the actor famously portrayed,” said Asif Ali Komu, managing director, Komusons Gallery.

Artistes and actors from the movie ‘An International Local Story’ were also present at the theatre. “It is a great effort by the artists in arranging the caricature show, and one can relate to the caricatures exhibited. They took us back to our childhood days when we used to laugh out loud at his comedy roles in Punjabi House and CID Moosa,” said Surabhi Santhosh, actor.

The Cartoon Club of Kerala, a collective of cartoonists and artists across the state, organises various exhibitions showcasing the works of the cartoonists. “There are many budding cartoonists, who are yet to be recognised in the state for their talents. This collective is giving them a platform to showcase their potential, and it will be a great experience for them. Many exhibitions have been organised across the state, in districts including Kozhikode, Kasargod, and Thiruvananthapuram,” said Ibrahim Badushah, cartoon man.

Meanwhile, during the exhibition, artists also drew caricatures on the spot, which attracted many viewers at the theatre. “Drawing caricatures take only five minutes, and it provides memorable keepsakes for the subjects,” said artist Hassan Kottaparambil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp