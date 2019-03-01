World's biggest open innovation programme begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More than one lakh students from engineering and technology streams from around 3,000 campuses in India will be vying with each other to solve live business problems at the two-day tech hackathon being held at 48 nodal centres in India simultaneously. Jai Bharath College at Perumbavoor is one among the nodal centres in Kerala besides Sree Buddha College of Engineering at Pattoor in Alappuzha.

According to Giju Paul, director, School of Management, Jai Bharath College, the mega hackathon being organised by Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the biggest tech event to be held in the world. "Smart India Hackathon -2019, aims at churning out entrepreneurs from the campuses and is the world's biggest open innovation programme.

The lab of the world is a crucible that will shape the future entrepreneurs of our country," he said.He said, "The participants will be tackling live problems faced by four major companies. Around eight problems will be posted to the students."

According to him, last year Smart India Hackathon saw participation by over five million students from all over India. "We are one of the 48 nodal centres besides IITs, IIMs and NITs. Around 32 teams, each having eight members, will be pitting their innovative ideas against each other at our college," he said.According to him, the goals of the hackathon are harness creativity and expertise of students, spark institute-level hackathons, build a funnel for 'Startup India' campaign, crowdsource solutions for improving governance and quality of life and provide an opportunity to the citizens to come up with innovative solutions to India's daunting problems.

"The hackathon lab was inaugurated by M S Rajasree, vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University of Kerala. The event is the first official engagement being undertaken by the VC since assuming office," said Giju. "PM Narendra Modi addressed the participants via NIC network. The hackathon will be on for 36 hours with intermittent periods of rest and refreshment activities including Zumba and yoga. The event will conclude on Sunday," he said.