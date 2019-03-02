An uplifting mood pervades Kochi Homes

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: When Dr Anoop Gopinathan, planned to construct a house, he wanted its every corner to be accessible for his aged parents. Thanks to new technology and affordable pricing, his parents do not find it a hard task anymore to reach the second floor of their house after a house lift was installed. A new trend is picking up in Kerala, especially in Kochi and Kozhikode, with numerous people opting to construct lifts for homes. Once considered an ultra luxury and affordable only for the rich, elevators are now prefered by mid segment too.

"We have a three-storied house. Since my parents are aged, they find it hard to access the top floor and the terrace. They always have to depend on someone to reach the top floor. An elevator easily solved the problem. Even moving the goods to top floors has become easy now. As for the price, I think a middle-class family also can afford it," Anoop said.

Infra Elevators, a Kochi-based elevator manufacturer, claimed there has been an astonishing growth in house lifts segment. According to Infra Elevators Managing director Manoj Kumar V A, when they started the company in 2005, none preferred to install house lifts.

"I think it was in 2008 that our company got the first booking for a house lift from Kochi. Later we installed house lifts in 2012. However, in recent years, there has been a huge demand. In the current fiscal, we have installed around 80-90 units. The demand for the house lift is mostly from Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kozhikode. The segment is witnessing a growth of over 50 per cent annually," he said.Similarly, 40 per cent of house lifts are installed at renovated houses. The new technology enables the installation of a lift in a minimum space.

The electricity consumption will be equal to electricity taken for water pumps. Govindan A S, director (marketing) of Infra Elevators said a house lift can be installed at a minimum cost of Rs 8 lakh. "It's mostly those with a budget of Rs 50 lakh and above who approach us for installing lifts. The majority are people with elderly at home. All it requires is a space of 1.5 square meters and can accomodate three persons," he said.

Meanwhile, there is a negative growth as far as lift at apartments and commercial spaces are concerned.

"As the real estate segment is in a bad state, the demand for lift has taken a hit. As the apartment projects have dried down, the impact is felt in the lift manufacturing sector as well. We are the only Kerala-based manufacturer in the segment. The apartment and commercial projects have come down by 30-40 per cent. We are competing with international brands," Rejeesh Raj R, director, Finance and Administration said.

Another trend that is picking up in Kochi is car lifts.

"Car lifts are preferred by shops and commercial establishment with limited parking space at the ground floor. They can dedicate a space at upper floors for vehicle parking and save space at the ground floor. Several shopping malls and offices are preferring car lifts now," Manoj Kumar said.

New factory

Infra Elevators claimed to be the lone Kerala-based company involved in lift manufacturing in the state will open its new factory at Pallipuram near Thuravur. The facility will be inaugurated by E Sreedharan, principal advisor to DMRC at a function on Saturday. With the commissioning of the new factory, production capacity will be hiked to 365 units per year compared to 180 units from the previous years. The production facility will also help the company to garner a turnover H 40 crores in next fiscal compared with H30 crores in this financial year. T M Thomas Isaac, Minister of Finance, A M Arif MLA, K C Venugopal MP and Mons Joseph MLA will also attend the inauguration function.