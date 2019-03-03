Express Kumbh Quiz: All teams excel in competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the quiz master posed a ‘needle’ question - to the participants of The Express Kumbh Quiz 2019 organised by The New Indian Express in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh - on whether anyone knew the legend behind Kumbh Mela?, the swift response from a contestant was an absolute delight.

The venue was Sree Saraswathy Vidyalayam and the participants were chosen from the school. Abhinand Krishna of Team D brimmed with confidence as he raised his hand as soon as the question resonated: “Kumbh emerged from the remnants of the nectar of immortality following the churning of Ocean (Samudra Manthan) in Hindu Puranas,” Abhinand replied, which earned fulsome praise from the quiz master, who asked the fellow contestants to give the young boy a standing ovation.

There were four teams in the competition, with each team consisting of three members. A total of 12 questions were asked in the competition. All teams excelled in the 30 minute- long competition. Team C emerged as winners of the competition and Team B came in second.

All the team members Class VI, Class VII and Class VIII students. They were given prizes and certificates bythe quiz master and the school principal A S Hrishikesh. Participants: Team A: Abhidi J S, Ujjay S A, Swathy T S; Team B: Abhijith S, Rajisha Sekhar S R, Navya Vinod S; Team C: Nandana DA, Adhinath J, Udith S A; Team D: Devika A R, Hridya D R and Abhinand Krishna A.