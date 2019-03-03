Express Kumbh Quiz witnesses exciting participation from students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jyoti nilayam School on Saturday evening was agog with excitement as The Express Kumbh Quiz 2019 organised by The New Indian Express as part of the ‘Kumbh Mela’ celebrations witnessed keen participation from students. Hari Prabhakaran , freelance writer, was the quiz master in the contest which featured four teams comprising students.

As the battle lines were drawn - the competition has a four-round format - the participating teams were breathing down one another’s neck. It is only in the fourth and final round that Team C consisting of Asif Shajeed , Tej Mohammed and Rohit Biju - all of them Class VIII students of Jyoti Nilayam- emerging the winners.

Team D and Team B were tied at the end of the fourth round and a tiebreaker question enabled Team D, which had Class VII students Akarsh P K, Athira A S and Jerin P Jacob as its members, to clinch the second spot. Team B, which came in third, also comprised Class VII students Anusree B, Afra Anwar and Gouri Shibu. Team A had Class VIII students Aparna Tejaswi, J R Khushi Chandran and Amritha Devi S L Nair.