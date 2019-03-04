Bharata Mata College wins social innovator award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bharata Mata College won the best college award under the category of social innovators at the International Conference that was held at Bolgatty Palace event centre. The award was constituted by E-Unnathi and was handed over by Tanya Abraham, founder Art Outreach Society.

According to college authorities, the award came in recognition for the year-long project taken up by the Department of English which aimed at protecting Earth from the menace of plastic. “Under the project, the youth were sensitised on the need for immediate actions like recycling plastic bottles among other measures to prevent our planet from choking to death,” said the authorities.

The project was launched by cleaning Fort Kochi beach. A plastic bottle challenge was also launched and the students successfully collected around 544 kg of pet bottles. These were then successfully recycled. Lissy Kachapilly, head of the English Department, was honoured at the conference with the best teacher award for her guidance and inspirational initiatives for this cause. Novel environmental protection precepts like the green protocol and audit were implemented on the campus as a part of the environmental project initiated by the college manager Fr Jacob G Palakkappilly were also taken into consideration.