Special Olympics for children: Triumphing over disabilities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.

The motto of Special Olympics says it all. Dispelling the myth children with intellectual disability are always confined behind the walls of the special schools, 27 kids from Kerala will take part in the Special Olympics to be held in Abu Dhabi on March 11. The event, held in the lines of the Olympics, is organised every four years and will see the participation of 7,500 athletes from 192 countries.

"Our kids have been winning medals every time," said Susheela Kuriachan, disability expert, Special Olympics. "In the event that was held in 2015 in Los Angeles, our children won 26 medals. Of these, five were gold medals. We were part of the 209-strong contingent from India that took part in the event," she said.

According to her, the children have been undergoing training at their respective schools under the guidance of trained PE teachers. "The events at the Special Olympics are designed to suit the ability of the participant. The mission is to provide year-round training in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It aims at continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship," she added.