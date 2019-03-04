Home Cities Kochi

Two more houses handed over under 'Thanal' project

The houses were constructed for the two widows whose houses were damaged in the devastating floods that hit the state the previous year.

Published: 04th March 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil conducting the blessing ceremony of a house  Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of two more houses under the 'Thanal' housing project, mooted by Hibi Eden MLA as part of Cheram Chernalloorinoppam campaign, was completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil handed over the keys of the houses to Leela John Vadassery who is a resident of Cheranalloor Grama Panchayath's 12th ward and Pushpa Subramanian of the 13th ward. The Bishop said he was really happy with the progress of the programme implemented by Hibi. The houses were sponsored by Sree Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.  The houses were constructed for the two widows whose houses were damaged in the devastating floods that hit the state the previous year.

The Arch Bishop lead the blessing ceremony of Leela John's house. The house has a total built area of 460 square feet and includes two-bedrooms, dining hall, kitchen and a bathroom. The houses were constructed in 30 days.

Hibi Eden MLA said a total of 50 houses will be constructed. "Our plan is to construct all the houses on a speed track and hand over them to the beneficiaries at the earliest," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanal project Hibi Eden Kerala floods Rebuilding Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp