Two more houses handed over under 'Thanal' project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of two more houses under the 'Thanal' housing project, mooted by Hibi Eden MLA as part of Cheram Chernalloorinoppam campaign, was completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil handed over the keys of the houses to Leela John Vadassery who is a resident of Cheranalloor Grama Panchayath's 12th ward and Pushpa Subramanian of the 13th ward. The Bishop said he was really happy with the progress of the programme implemented by Hibi. The houses were sponsored by Sree Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust. The houses were constructed for the two widows whose houses were damaged in the devastating floods that hit the state the previous year.

The Arch Bishop lead the blessing ceremony of Leela John's house. The house has a total built area of 460 square feet and includes two-bedrooms, dining hall, kitchen and a bathroom. The houses were constructed in 30 days.

Hibi Eden MLA said a total of 50 houses will be constructed. "Our plan is to construct all the houses on a speed track and hand over them to the beneficiaries at the earliest," he said.