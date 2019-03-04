Home Cities Kochi

Veli revival tournament attracts local football fans

The Onnapilly Anthappan Memorial All-Kerala 11s Football tourney which was recently revived at Veli ground garnered attention from the public.

The Onnapilly Anthappan Memorial All-Kerala 11s Football tourney which was recently revived at Veli ground garnered attention from the public

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Onnapilly Anthappan Memorial All-Kerala 11s Football tourney which was recently revived at Veli ground garnered attention from the public. And the finals of the game, which came to a grand conclusion at Veli on Saturday saw a neck and neck competition between the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Sports Academy Tirur (SAT). Though both teams managed to get a tie during the regulation time, it was the KSEB team which had the upper hand in the penalty shootout. The team went on to clinch the title before a packed audience.

The tournament, a remodelled version of C C  Gold Cup organised by the Lions club back in 1995, witnessed thousands of audience in each match. Unavailability of sufficient lighting and seating arrangements did not deter football fans to the games.

"Though we knew that Kochiites' have an affection towards football, we weren't expecting such a turnout. The reception to the game was very good and most of the matches were held before a packed audience.  
We'll be approaching Kochi Corporation and district administration to set up better facilities to hold such events on a regular basis. In addition, we are planning to reinvigorate our academy project to pave the way for budding football aspirants," said a club official.

In the finals, both teams scored a goal each during the regulation time. The score remained the same after extra time taking the match to the penalty shootouts. Hjamal, who won the best goalkeeper award of the tournament, played for KSEB and contributed immensely in helping the department win the coveted title by 5-3 against SAT.

Shino of KSEB was selected as the best player of the tournament for his astute footballing abilities. Muhammed Salah from SAT clinched the best defender award. Kochi corporation councillor Sheeba Lal handed over the awards to the winners.

Earlier, SAT defeated FC Thrissur and KSEB drubbed FC Kerala to take a berth in the final.The flood-lit tournament featured professional clubs like Gokulam Kerala FC (reserves), FC Kerala, FC Thrissur,  Kerala Police, Central Excise and Cochin Port Trust apart from the finalists. The organisers have also conducted U-10 and U-14 tournaments.

