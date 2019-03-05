Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Burglars strike at will in city areas

Giving a tough time to the police, professional burglars are on the prowl in the city, identifying potential targets to break into and decamp with valuables while the inmates are out.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Burglary, finger print

Fingerprint experts collecting evidence from the house at South Janatha Road where burglars broke open and decamped with gold and cash (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In Kochi city these days, families could well be playing into the hands of burglars even in broad daylight if they choose to do something as banal as going for a movie after locking the house. Giving a tough time to the City police, professional burglars are on the prowl in the city, identifying potential targets in residential areas to break into and decamp with valuables while the inmates are out for shopping, movie or visiting  places of worship.

The latest incident occurred at a house situated on South Janatha Road which was burgled on Sunday evening when the occupants were visiting a temple nearby. The incident is believed to have taken place between 5. 30 pm-8.30 pm as the family members had left the house by 5.30 pm and returned by 8.30 pm to find the back door of the house damaged and the contents of drawers and cupboards emptied on the floor.

Officers suspect the involvement of a professional group since only a gang which has been keeping a close watch on the house and the surroundings could have managed to carry out the heist without getting noticed. “The house is situated by the main road. The robbers might have zeroed in on the house after noticing a vacant plot on the back side,” said a police officer.

Kochi City ACP P S Suresh said they will scour CCTV footage from an adjacent building to establish identity of the culprits. “We have collected fingerprints from the scene which will be crosschecked with our database,” he said.

According to the police, they will be able to discuss further details only after making a detailed assessment. “The burglars forced open the rear door to enter the house. Once inside, they broke the locks of two doors to get into the bedrooms. Surprisingly, none of the neighbours heard any noise. Since it was a Sunday, there were fewer persons out on the road,” they said.

K A S Panikkar, the master of the house, said they lost nearly 10 sovereigns of gold, besides cash. “The robbers took only gold and the cash. They might have been closely watching our activities for the last few days. They decided to break in when we left for the temple,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Kochi theft burglars Kochi police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp