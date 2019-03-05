Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge leaves residents choking 

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘‘We have been forced to shut our windows the entire day and everyone is suffering from various ailments. How long should we wait for a respite?" Madhaviyamma's voice is filled with anger and frustration when asked about the unending work of the Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge. The much-awaited project, launched in 2013, has become a nightmare for the residents on the stretch. Every day is a dusty day.

The Rs 30-crore project was supposed to be the permanent solution for the miseries of residents living under the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge. Despite witnessing various public protests, the elected representatives are passing the buck regarding the delay.

"Though the project had been launched by the previous government, they have completed only half the work. The current government has completed the rest of the spans of the bridge and the ongoing delay is in the construction of the approach road," said M Swaraj Tripunithura MLA, who represents the area.

Unscientific alignment designs and short-sighted actions by the PWD officials have caused the delay, said Swaraj. "The public had given many complaints regarding the road alignment. On the Nettoor side, the staircase from Kundanoor- Thevara bridge is reaching into the approach road. As many schoolchildren use the way, we decided to change the alignment and it took a while to finish the work. On the Kundannoor side, an 800mm pipeline which carries water to entities like Cochin Shipyard has become a hurdle in the construction of the approach road," he said.

Surprisingly, a girder fell during the construction three years ago. The public has made corruption charges against the PWD officials and it is the local clubs and other groups who are helping to reduce the problems. "We have watered the stretch for a while by spending our own money. The officials have no concern about the common man's woes," said Sainudheen, president, Brothers Nettoor Club.

The MLA also alleged lack of funding and vision from the officials. "There was only Rs 20 lakh allocated for the preliminary works prior to the building of the approach road.

We convened a meeting under the auspices of the PWD Minister and Rs 80 lakhs had been sanctioned from the project fund to shift the utilities. The tender process for shifting the pipeline will start by this week and we are hoping to complete the work within a month. Once it is over, we will be able to complete the approach road," added Swaraj.

On the other hand, Maradu Municipality officials are complaining about the lethargic approach from officials and MLA to complete the project. "We have been meeting the district collector, PWD officials and elected representatives for a long time. But no measures have been taken yet. They are coming up with various excuses for delaying the work. Unfortunately, it is the public who are bearing the brunt," said Suneela Siby, Maradu municipal chairperson.