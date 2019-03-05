Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation set to transport waste after dusk 

The move comes after the Corporation workers last week managed to ferry waste to the plant without causing traffic disruption or affecting normal life. 

Published: 05th March 2019 02:11 AM

Kochi Corporation waste disposal

Kochi Corporation has decided to shift the timing of waste collection from houses and commercial firms to late evening (File Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The overpowering stench which greeted denizens during the mornings here will thankfully become a distant memory soon, with the Corporation deciding to shift the timing of waste collection from houses and commercial firms to late evening.  

“We are devising some steps to make waste transportation more effective in the city. As part of this, we are planning to shift the timing of waste collection to the night hours. When we transported the waste to the Brahmapuram plant in the night on other days it was a huge success as the vehicle carrying waste wasn’t held up in traffic for hours. Since the waste from the vehicle emanates an unbearable odour,  motorists have to endure the nauseating smell. We are planning to implement the new move on an experimental basis,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

As per the Corporation’s plans,  night transportation of the waste will start with removal of refuse from the Ernakulam market.  

“We will collect and transport market waste during the night time on an experimental basis,. Since the Corporation staffers alone are needed for this,  it can be implemented without much delay. The date will be finalised after discussing it in the council meeting,” Jain said.

According to the Mayor, a meeting with the trade unions and the Corporation staff will be convened to discuss the new move as their participation is essential to ensure its  success. 

According to her, around 1,500 Corporation and Kudumbashree workers are involved in waste collection from households and commercial firms. “Since the majority of workers involved in the door-to- door collection is women, their participation is crucial while shifting the time. For their safety, the help of police is also essential,” she said. 

