GOAL 2019: Football fiesta for techies

GOAL 2019, the inter-company football tournament promoted by UST Global was inaugurated at the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology Ground the other day. 

The sixth edition of the tournament inaugurated by District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla will see participation from 33 companies based in Infopark

The sixth edition of the tournament inaugurated by District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirulla will see participation from 33 companies based in Infopark. Filmmaker Basil Joseph and Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head – Development Center Operations, UST Global were also present at the occasion.

The corporate football tournament has gained popularity among the football-loving techies in the city and  has got bigger with each passing year. The current edition will feature 64 matches in total. In addition to the main event, there will be ladies’ penalty shoot-out with 26 teams competing for the championship. The matches of GOAL 2019 will be played at the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology Ground during the weekends in March with the finals scheduled for April 7.
The Kochi edition of GOAL, launched in 2012 has seen consistent growth in participation and viewership.

With an expected reach of more than 25,000 techies, the event has become Infopark’s biggest sports carnival and  reaches out to more than 200 companies in total Apart from UST Global, HDFC Bank and MediVision are the associate sponsors and, Four Points by Sheraton is the hospitality partner.

