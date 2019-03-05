Kochi to host IICA's CSR conclave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) will host the second edition of its CSR conclave in Kochi on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Adlux International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Angamaly.

The conclave is themed, 'Improving CSR Ecosystems & Corporate Partnerships' and will serve as a platform for deliberation on challenges and opportunities associated with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate partnerships. The conclave will also highlight the importance of non-financial reporting and its impact in enhancing corporate accountability and transparency.

In its second edition, the conclave will see participation of over 50 delegates from across corporates, NGOs and social organisations, and they include luminaries such as Sameer Sharma (IAS, DG and CEO, IICA), Madhukar Gupta (Addl. Secy, Department of Public Enterprise, GoI), V P Nandakumar (MD and CEO, Manappuram Finance Ltd), Harish Krishnaswamy (CEO, Tata Trusts), Naresh Aggarwal (Chairman, Lions Club International Foundation), Rebecca Teel Daou (Executive Administrator, Lions Club International Foundation, Chicago) among others.

Garima Dadhich, head – NFCSR of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, said, Kerala has been at the forefront of developing innovative models of community development through partnerships between corporates and government and non-government organisations. "We look forward to productive discussions and presentations of path-breaking case studies from various stakeholders."

Participation at the event is by registration which is free for all. It can be done through email to atashshah@kpmg.com,nfcsr@iica.in or gmcpro@manappuram.com.