Madrasa teacher held for sexually abusing minor girl in Ernakulam 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Eloor police on Monday arrested a madrasa teacher on charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl student. The accused is Mohammed Unaiz, 31, from Perinthalmanna and a teacher at the madrasa located within Eloor police station limits. According to the police, Unaiz was taken to the custody based on the complaint lodged by the girl on Friday.

“The incident came to light when the girl’s parents found her depressed and reluctant to go to the madrasa. Last week the girl was counselled by a team from the Ernakulam Child Welfare Council (CWC) when she opened up about the incidents at madrasa,” said the police.